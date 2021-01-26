Hendershot Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. SEI Investments makes up about 3.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.24. 397,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,699. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

In other news, EVP Ryan Hicke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $934,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,314.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431 in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

