Helex Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,484.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Helex has traded down 67.7% against the US dollar. One Helex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a market cap of $14,027.44 and approximately $3,484.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.82 or 0.00852735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.18 or 0.04448399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

