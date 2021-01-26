HEIDI Hits Market Cap of $11,955.97 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, HEIDI has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEIDI has a market cap of $11,955.97 and approximately $446.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

