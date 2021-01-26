HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €78.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.11 ($78.95).

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) stock opened at €61.50 ($72.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.01. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €69.70 ($82.00).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

