Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.
HTLF opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.
In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
