Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

HTLF opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

