Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.00

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $118.72, with a volume of 123743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.4% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

