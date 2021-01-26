Head-To-Head Survey: Rosehill Resources (OTCMKTS:ROSEQ) & ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

Rosehill Resources (OTCMKTS:ROSEQ) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rosehill Resources and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rosehill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 84.5% of Rosehill Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rosehill Resources and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources $302.28 million 0.01 $8.41 million N/A N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Rosehill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares Rosehill Resources and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources N/A N/A N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Rosehill Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

