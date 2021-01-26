Head-To-Head Survey: Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) vs. Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) and Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Qualigen Therapeutics and Purple Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualigen Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Purple Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and Purple Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.67 million ($26.50) -0.13 Purple Biotech $1.00 million 71.39 -$5.85 million ($3.00) -1.51

Qualigen Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Purple Biotech. Purple Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualigen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Biotech has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and Purple Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -91.03% Purple Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood. Qualigen, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea. Its oncology pipeline includes NT-219, a small molecule that is advancing as a monotherapy treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck cancer in a planned phase 1/2 study; and CM-24, a monoclonal antibody blocking CEACAM1 that is being developed as a combination therapy with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd and changed its name to Purple Biotech Ltd. in December 2020. Purple Biotech Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

