Head-To-Head Review: New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) versus BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. New Residential Investment pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

32.3% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BRT Apartments and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67 New Residential Investment 0 0 13 0 3.00

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. New Residential Investment has a consensus price target of $11.46, indicating a potential upside of 16.68%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Volatility and Risk

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments -37.22% -5.35% -2.71% New Residential Investment -96.73% 14.58% 2.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and New Residential Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $27.76 million 9.50 $860,000.00 N/A N/A New Residential Investment $1.77 billion 2.31 $563.30 million $2.17 4.53

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats BRT Apartments on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

