Head-To-Head Review: Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) vs. EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition and EZCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EZCORP $822.81 million 0.32 -$68.46 million $0.59 8.10

Mountain Crest Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EZCORP.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A EZCORP -8.32% 3.32% 1.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mountain Crest Acquisition and EZCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Crest Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A EZCORP 0 0 2 0 3.00

EZCORP has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.36%. Given EZCORP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition.

Summary

EZCORP beats Mountain Crest Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. It also provides payday and installment loan products through its financial services stores. In addition, the company offers Lana, a web-based engagement platform to manage pawn loans. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 505 pawn stores in the United States; 368 pawn stores in Mexico; and 132 pawn stores in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Peru. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

