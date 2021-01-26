Head to Head Review: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Exact Sciences and ProMIS Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 3 10 0 2.77 ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $130.07, indicating a potential downside of 15.50%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and ProMIS Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -25.27% -11.71% -6.74% ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -436.74%

Risk & Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and ProMIS Neurosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $876.29 million 26.42 -$83.99 million ($1.49) -103.31 ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$5.57 million N/A N/A

ProMIS Neurosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company's pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard's performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformÂProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb); PMN350, a mAb targeting on toxic amyloid beta oligomers (AÃO); and PMN330, a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic prionlike forms of AÃO for AD. The company is also developing therapeutics targeting the neurotoxic form of the tau protein in AD; and superoxide dismutase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in PD and Lewy body dementia. The company has a collaboration with BC Neuroimmunology to develop and commercialize proprietary diagnostic assays; and BC Neuroimmunology to develop and offer blood-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's diseases. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

