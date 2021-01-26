Head-To-Head Comparison: Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) vs. Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jack Henry & Associates and Eviation Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 8 4 0 2.33 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus target price of $177.44, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Eviation Aircraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.70 billion 6.86 $296.67 million $3.86 39.51 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.45% 19.59% 13.01% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Eviation Aircraft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a cost-efficient system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

