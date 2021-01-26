Head-To-Head Analysis: Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) vs. Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Fastly alerts:

This table compares Fastly and Landcadia Holdings II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -24.07% -14.37% -12.13% Landcadia Holdings II N/A 1.31% 0.33%

54.7% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Landcadia Holdings II shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Fastly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fastly has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landcadia Holdings II has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fastly and Landcadia Holdings II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 5 4 4 0 1.92 Landcadia Holdings II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fastly currently has a consensus price target of $79.08, suggesting a potential downside of 24.84%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fastly and Landcadia Holdings II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million 53.74 -$51.55 million ($0.70) -150.30 Landcadia Holdings II N/A N/A $2.50 million N/A N/A

Landcadia Holdings II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fastly.

Summary

Fastly beats Landcadia Holdings II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery. As of December 31, 2019, the company's edge network spans 68 points-of-presence worldwide. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial technology services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Landcadia Holdings II Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.