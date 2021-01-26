Head-To-Head Analysis: Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) vs. Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences N/A -72.08% -64.55% Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Achieve Life Sciences and Aspira Women’s Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 2 0 2.67

Achieve Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.42%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Aspira Women’s Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Aspira Women’s Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$16.40 million ($39.80) -0.32 Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 141.03 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -34.00

Aspira Women’s Health has higher revenue and earnings than Achieve Life Sciences. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achieve Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences beats Aspira Women’s Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. Aspira Women's Health Inc. has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test. It serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

