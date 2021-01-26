HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in HDFC Bank by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $7,698,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDB. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $76.12.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

