Hawkins (HWKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $564.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

