Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 3,375 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,597 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,785,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,132,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 268,629 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 189,249 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,606. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

