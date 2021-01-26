Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 305 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,236,000 after buying an additional 322,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $39,829,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $39,310,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2,621.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 222,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after purchasing an additional 214,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,111. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

