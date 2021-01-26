Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 0.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 16.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,843,000 after acquiring an additional 116,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cummins by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.30.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.54. 914,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $254.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

