Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.16. 8,084,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,355,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

