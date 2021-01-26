Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.00. 1,247,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

