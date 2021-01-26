Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for approximately 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.68. The stock had a trading volume of 491,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,769. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

