Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 553 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

