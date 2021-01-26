Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 112 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.58.

NYSE EL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.34. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

