Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,222 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,917,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Waste Connections by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,227,000 after acquiring an additional 127,205 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,590,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,468,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,198. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

