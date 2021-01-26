Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631 in the last three months. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $15.60 on Tuesday, reaching $555.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,194. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $631.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,761.83 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

