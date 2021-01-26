Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 953 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.96. The stock had a trading volume of 59,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,675. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $95.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.48. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

