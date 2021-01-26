Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $33,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.79.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.52. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $375.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

