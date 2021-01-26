Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 17,700 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $4,116,589.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $16,178,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,694,040 shares of company stock valued at $178,591,046 in the last quarter.

PINS stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 92,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,862. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of -114.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

