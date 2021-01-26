Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285,600 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.18 and a 200-day moving average of $321.29. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

