Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,920 shares during the quarter. Perrigo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $58,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Perrigo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -741.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

