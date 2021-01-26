Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $95.34 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 183.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $95,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,330,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after buying an additional 741,117 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,619,000 after buying an additional 643,081 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. 216,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,267,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

