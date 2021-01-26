Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $5.56 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 322.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 57,761 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 324.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 213,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 157,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.76. 175,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

