Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $4.94 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,396,233.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $925,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $925,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,526 shares of company stock worth $97,607,863 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.30. The stock had a trading volume of 41,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 502.35, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.26 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.