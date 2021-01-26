Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,188 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $16.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,916.34. 17,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,022. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,772.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,634.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

