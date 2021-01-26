Hardy Reed LLC Sells 836 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

IVV opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

