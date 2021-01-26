Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $331,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,285. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84.

