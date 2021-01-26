Hardy Reed LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after buying an additional 764,306 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,420,000 after buying an additional 141,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,694,000 after buying an additional 264,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after buying an additional 341,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $420,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,734.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $1,652,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,613 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,362.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,543 shares of company stock worth $15,530,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FND traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

