Hardy Reed LLC Invests $257,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,801 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,582,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 72.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after buying an additional 432,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,051,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Workiva by 361.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 167,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.28. 357,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.86. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $102.33.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $1,883,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,203,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,390. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

