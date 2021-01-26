Hardy Reed LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 80,322 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.13. 2,381,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.