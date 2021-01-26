Hardy Reed LLC Has $947,000 Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669,570 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 241,645 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 155,665 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 409,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 143,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Renasant stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.43. 444,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

