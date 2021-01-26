Hardy Reed LLC Has $12.18 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% in the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,996,000 after buying an additional 712,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,282,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,238. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

