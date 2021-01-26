Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HVRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $104.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

