Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 1,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

NYSE FIS opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.