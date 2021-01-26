Hamlin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,894,000. Leggett & Platt accounts for 2.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,981. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

