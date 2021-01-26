Hamlin Capital Management LLC Buys 46,234 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares during the period. M.D.C. accounts for 3.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $75,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,471,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after buying an additional 216,068 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth $7,065,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $5,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDC traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $58.04.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

