Hamlin Capital Management LLC Buys 28,253 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 4.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $95,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

