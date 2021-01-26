Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $329.19. 6,252,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.87 and its 200-day moving average is $330.83. The firm has a market cap of $328.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.31.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.