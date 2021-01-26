H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

FUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

