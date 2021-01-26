Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) (LON:GIF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) (LON:GIF) declared a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GIF remained flat at $GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,722. Gulf Investment Fund plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.54 ($0.02). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.28.

Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) Company Profile

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

